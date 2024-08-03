Police investigate brawl in Pattaya

Local residents reported the disturbance to authorities, who arrived at the scene to find two opposing groups engaged in a heated confrontation.

The cause of the altercation remains under investigation, though witnesses claim the incident escalated from a dispute between a Thai individual and a foreigner.

Several foreigners sustained injuries during the brawl and were treated at a local hospital. Authorities are urging victims to file official reports.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness testimonies to determine the exact circumstances leading to the violence. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

