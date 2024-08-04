Sutin summons Army chief over alleged assaults of conscripts

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Sunday that he had summoned Army chief Gen Charoenchai Hinthao to a meeting on Monday after a viral Facebook post claimed that conscripts had been abused by drunk superiors in Chiang Mai.

Sutin said he wanted to instruct the Army chief to assure conscripts that they would no longer be abused by their commanders, as there have been similar incidents in army camps.

Sutin was referring to a post on the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Survive ) Facebook page on Saturday. The post showed a photo of 10 conscripts standing naked in front of an army sergeant.