Khun Dan Prakarnchon dam causes flooding in Nakhon Nayok

The flood hit the province at around 2am, causing rescuers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation to deploy boats to assist residents and tourists trapped in buildings. Staff at some resorts responded to the disaster by evacuating tourists to higher ground.
A tourist from Ayutthaya told the press that he and his friends were evacuated from the resort after the water flowed into their room. He said the flood had damaged two cars, and said that no warning had been given.
Meanwhile, a resort official explained that the resort had seen some signs of minor flooding at midnight but that the water level had rapidly increased and was waist-high in just a few minutes.
None of the 20 tourists were injured, he added, but 12 resort buildings, as well as many cars parked on the premises suffered damage.
A resort operator said a warning was usually given to residents if water was to be released from the dam. However, on this occasion, there was no warning and the flooding caught residents and resorts near the dam unaware.