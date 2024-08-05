Khun Dan Prakarnchon dam causes flooding in Nakhon Nayok

The flood hit the province at around 2am, causing rescuers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation to deploy boats to assist residents and tourists trapped in buildings. Staff at some resorts responded to the disaster by evacuating tourists to higher ground.

A tourist from Ayutthaya told the press that he and his friends were evacuated from the resort after the water flowed into their room. He said the flood had damaged two cars, and said that no warning had been given.