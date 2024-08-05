Crocodile captured after sight of it sparked terror in Phuket village

The saltwater crocodile that sent locals into a panic attack in Phuket’s Thalang district was successfully captured on Monday morning.

The 2.44-metre-long reptile was removed from the village pond by a team from the Phuket Fisheries Office and representatives from several agencies along with Nikhom Suksawat, an expert from the Panya Farm Crocodile Capture Training Centre.

The crocodile, found to be female, is believed to be about seven years old and weighs about 70 kilos.

The team had been hunting for the reptile since July 31, when locals claimed they had spotted it in a large pond in Ban Para village in Talang’s Pa Klok sub-district.