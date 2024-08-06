Police merit protection panel endorses \'Big Joke\'s dismissal

Thawatchai Thaikhiew, a member of the merit protection committee, stated that his committee reviewed Surachate's complaint and resolved that the order issued on April 18 to suspend him from police service, pending a severe disciplinary probe, was based on Articles 105, 107, 131, and 179 of the Royal Thai Police Act.
Earlier, Surachate had conflicts with national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, which led Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to transfer both to inactive posts at the PM’s Office in February. However, acting police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet asked Srettha to move Surachate back to the RTP on April 18, only for him to face the suspension order.
In his order, Kitrat reasoned that Surachate had to be removed from police service pending a severe disciplinary probe, following accusations of his involvement in online gambling networks.
Surachate cried foul, claiming the allegations were fabricated to deprive him of his chance to be promoted to the top police post, and he filed an appeal with the merit system protection committee.
Earlier, former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, a special advisor to Srettha, asked the Office of the Council of State to review the order, and the office decided that it was unlawful as it affected Surachate’s rights. However, Thawatchai stated that the committee had listened to information from both sides before deciding that the order to suspend Surachate from police service was lawful and justified.
Thawatchai added that if Surachate disagreed with the decision, he could still file a complaint with the Supreme Administrative Court within 90 days.
On Tuesday, Surachate said he had not been formally informed of the committee’s decision. He stated he would definitely appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court if the committee decided in favor of the acting police chief.