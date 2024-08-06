Police merit protection panel endorses \'Big Joke\'s dismissal

In his order, Kitrat reasoned that Surachate had to be removed from police service pending a severe disciplinary probe, following accusations of his involvement in online gambling networks.

Surachate cried foul, claiming the allegations were fabricated to deprive him of his chance to be promoted to the top police post, and he filed an appeal with the merit system protection committee.

Earlier, former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, a special advisor to Srettha, asked the Office of the Council of State to review the order, and the office decided that it was unlawful as it affected Surachate’s rights. However, Thawatchai stated that the committee had listened to information from both sides before deciding that the order to suspend Surachate from police service was lawful and justified.