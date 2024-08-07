4 ministries unite to combat influx of low-quality Chinese products

Four ministries, namely Commerce, Industry, Public Health and Digital Economy and Society, will work together to tackle the influx of ultra-cheap and often poor quality products from China.

The aim is to protect local businesses and consumers, the government said.

After attending the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he had tasked the Commerce Ministry with becoming a central agency in handling the problem of Chinese products flooding Thai markets and severely affecting the operations of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The ministry is expected to report the progress of its operations to the Cabinet periodically, he added.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said he will soon hold a meeting with the executives of the Industry, Public Health, and Digital Economy and Society ministries to discuss measures for this problem.

He said the measures would focus on ensuring that all imported products meet relevant industrial and health standards by boosting screening efforts at customs checkpoints as well as conducting random tests at markets.

Meanwhile, relevant agencies will also look into the possibility of amending the laws and regulations to prevent substandard products from entering the Thai market. This amendment will be done in a manner that does not violate the World Trade Organisation’s agreements, he added.