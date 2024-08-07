Japanese man arrested for trying to scam deceased friend’s mother

Police explained that Nishi had entered the Kingdom on March 5, 2020, via the immigration checkpoint in Nong Khai province for work in Bangkok.

Nishi and Mr B were arrested and detained at Bangkok Remand Prison in November 2020 for allegedly embezzling cash from a company in the capital. Mr B was granted bail on November 12, 2020 and Nishi’s bail was arranged by his friend’s wife a week later, on November 18.

Nishi rented a house in Nakhon Sawan province on March 5, 2021, and extended his visa on March 6, 2022. He and his friend escaped the embezzlement case after Bangkok South Kwaeng Court’s arrest warrant against them on September 8, 2022.

“Nishi died at Sansai Hospital in Chiang Mai on June 8, 2023,” Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poolsawat said.

“There is no trace of any assault on the deceased, and the physician had concluded that he had died due to lung infection,” he said, adding that the body was being preserved at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

Noppasin confirmed that police had informed the Japanese embassy about the matter, adding that they would send a DNA test result to relieve his family's concerns on whether the body was really their son’s.