‘Digital vaccine’ initiative to increase public immunity against cyberthreats

Eleven agencies on Friday joined forces under the government’s “digital vaccine” initiative, which aims to educate the public about cyberthreats and online scams and how to stay safe in the digital era.



Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong led 10 other agencies in signing a memorandum of understanding to form cooperation under the digital vaccine initiative, which include jointly producing public relations media to raise public awareness on cyberthreats.





Other signatories include representatives from the Royal Thai Police, Department of Special Investigation, Public Relations Department, Bank of Thailand, National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, Anti-Money Laundering Office, Securities and Exchange Commission, National Cyber Security Agency, Thai Bankers Association, and Telecommunications Association of Thailand.



Prasert said that technology-related crimes and online threats have evolved in methods and tactics to avoid detection by relevant authorities. This includes scams related to buying and selling goods, transferring money, and siphoning off personal information.





“Scammers often pose as government agencies or credible organisations, tricking people into clicking links or downloading malicious applications that steal money or personal data. Issues also include the use of mule accounts to evade investigation,” he said.



He added that technology-related crimes have caused significant distress to the public, especially vulnerable groups such as youth, the elderly, and people in rural areas, who are frequently deceived due to lack of education.