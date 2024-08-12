Police seize 14,000 tonnes of illegal aluminium waste in Samut Sakhon

The CIB led the joint operation with the Highway Police, Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, and local industrial officials to dismantle a network involved in the illegal transportation and processing of hazardous aluminium waste.
The operation was launched after a truck carrying over 21,000 kilograms of aluminium waste was stopped by authorities on Highway No 325 in Nakhon Pathom on Saturday.
The driver, a Thai national identified as 42-year-old Pramesh, said he was hired via Facebook to transport “aluminium lumps” from a factory in Rong Ma Deu district, Nakhon Pathom, to a plant in neighbouring Samut Sakhon province just southwest of Bangkok.
On Sunday, police raided the Taibao Aluminium factory in Samut Sakhon and discovered an additional 2,100 tonnes of black powder, also stored without proper authorisation.
Both factories are thought to be owned by Chinese nationals and were operating without permits.
Illegal processing of aluminium waste poses environmental and health risks, including air and water pollution, and the potential for fires and explosions.
Ammonia, a by-product of aluminium processing, can cause breathing problems, damage to the eyes and skin, and destruction of the environment if disposed of improperly.
The incident comes just four months after two Samut Sakhon facilities were declared disaster zones when over 13,000 tonnes of radioactive cadmium waste was found at their premises in April. The discovery led to the arrests of Thai and Chinese business owners and the resignation of the Industrial Works Chief. Documents showed the illegal cadmium was on its way to China.
The cases highlight the ongoing challenge Thai authorities face in combating industrial pollution and illegal waste processing operations, particularly those with foreign investment. Investigation of the aluminium operation is ongoing, with officials working to uncover the whole network and its environmental impact.
Locals in Samut Sakhon have been urged to report any suspicious industrial activities to authorities.