6 tourists stranded in heavy floods in Mae Hong Son rescued on Monday

Heavy overnight rainfall left Mae Hong Son’s Pang Mapha district so paralysed from heavy flooding that officials had to be dispatched to evacuate six stranded tourists.

Weerapong Ratanasri, the district’s chief, was alerted at 7am that heavy rain through the night and early morning had flooded the Pang Mapha Field Crops Research Centre and made the main road inaccessible.

The flooded main road also cut off a resort in Ban Rai Village in the Sobpong subdistrict, leaving the six tourists staying there stranded.

Weerapong coordinated with park officials, troops, police, the tambon administrative organisation and a fire station to come together and help evacuate the three men, two children and a woman who were stranded.