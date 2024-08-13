Large amount of crystal meth seized, 10 arrested in successful raids

The arrest was part of a multi-agency task force, comprising officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and the Provincial Police Region 3. They carried out a series of raids on August 10, culminating in the arrest of 10 individuals linked to the drug ring.

The suspects were apprehended at a resort in Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi province, where the drugs were being stored.

Intelligence gathered by the anti-narcotics authorities indicated that the group was planning to transport the methamphetamine by sea, using a speedboat to transfer the drugs to a larger vessel.

The operation was believed to be orchestrated by a notorious figure known as Captain Tui or Chanchai, whose network was previously involved in a significant drug seizure in December 2023.

The seized drugs were concealed within durian packages and were ready for shipment. Authorities also confiscated four cars, two pick-up trucks, and a firearm during the operation.

A detailed investigation revealed that the suspects were part of a well-organised criminal network with clear roles and responsibilities. The operation was divided into land and sea transport teams, with each member receiving substantial payments for their involvement.

