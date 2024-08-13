Large amount of crystal meth seized, 10 arrested in successful raids

The arrest was part of a multi-agency task force, comprising officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and the Provincial Police Region 3. They carried out a series of raids on August 10, culminating in the arrest of 10 individuals linked to the drug ring.
The suspects were apprehended at a resort in Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi province, where the drugs were being stored.
Intelligence gathered by the anti-narcotics authorities indicated that the group was planning to transport the methamphetamine by sea, using a speedboat to transfer the drugs to a larger vessel.
The operation was believed to be orchestrated by a notorious figure known as Captain Tui or Chanchai, whose network was previously involved in a significant drug seizure in December 2023.
The seized drugs were concealed within durian packages and were ready for shipment. Authorities also confiscated four cars, two pick-up trucks, and a firearm during the operation.
A detailed investigation revealed that the suspects were part of a well-organised criminal network with clear roles and responsibilities. The operation was divided into land and sea transport teams, with each member receiving substantial payments for their involvement.
Police believe the drugs were destined for overseas markets and that the disruption of this smuggling operation will have a significant impact on the regional drug trade.
Police Lieutenant General Kirisak Tantinawachai, NSB commissioner, who personally oversaw the operation, emphasised the significance of simultaneously apprehending both land and sea transport teams.
He issued a stern warning to potential recruits, stating, “The first time, one might escape, but the next time, the chance of arrest is high, with the maximum penalty being death. It’s not worth the money earned.”
This operation marks a substantial blow to the international drug trade in Southeast Asia, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in the region.