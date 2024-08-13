Playful mother elephant flips parked SUV in Khao Yai for fun

A TikTok clip that some found shocking and others amusing has gone viral. It shows a wild elephant overturning a parked SUV at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The incident took place on Monday at the Thanarat Zone, a popular tourist spot with accommodations and camping grounds.
The dramatic footage, posted by TikTok user pinunkoi, shows a herd of elephants emerging from the nearby forest and approaching the parking area. Then one playful elephant decides to target an SUV and uses its trunk to flip the vehicle over twice and then nudging it around as if it were a toy.
The clip won more than a million views and received over 31,800 likes. It was also shared more than 1,000 times.
The clip also caught the owner of a pickup truck parked next to the SUV driving away to protect his vehicle.
Later footage revealed that the elephant was a protective mother with a calf, which walked away when his mum began playing with the SUV.
The TikTok user said some five elephants had emerged from the forested area, and park officials were at the scene watching them and left when they thought nothing would happen. However, they returned after learning of the attack and drove the herd away.
Nobody was injured in the incident.