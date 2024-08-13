Playful mother elephant flips parked SUV in Khao Yai for fun

A TikTok clip that some found shocking and others amusing has gone viral. It shows a wild elephant overturning a parked SUV at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The incident took place on Monday at the Thanarat Zone, a popular tourist spot with accommodations and camping grounds.

The dramatic footage, posted by TikTok user pinunkoi, shows a herd of elephants emerging from the nearby forest and approaching the parking area. Then one playful elephant decides to target an SUV and uses its trunk to flip the vehicle over twice and then nudging it around as if it were a toy.