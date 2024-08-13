Giant golden Naga up for grabs in Khon Kaen

A social-media post offering a 10-metre-long Naga statue for free in Khon Kaen province has caught the attention of thousands of netizens.

Facebook user “housewifespirit” posted a comment on Monday saying she would give the gigantic statue for free to anyone willing to arrange its transportation.

In the comment, she explains that the nine-headed Naga, painted in gold, was installed in front of a commercial building on Mittraphap Road (Khon Kaen-Udon Thani) opposite the Central Plaza shopping mall.

The 2-metre-high, 10-metre-long statue suffered a small damage as a smaller head broke off, the comment said. It added that the statue’s owner, who had rented the building to operate a clinic, had left it there after their contract ended.

The Facebooker, who claims to be the owner of the building, said the statue is far too large for her to move or dispose of. However, she said she has temporarily suspended the giveaway offer because of the overwhelmingly high number of responses.

Most netizens responded to the post saying they hoped the Naga would find a new home soon. Some said the majestic, golden statue belongs in a museum, while one user reckoned that shifting it safely would require an 18-wheeler and an industrial grade crane.

Nagas, mythical serpent-like creatures with multiple heads, are believed to symbolise water and abundance.

They are also believed to be protectors of Buddhism and can often be found on staircase rails leading to temples, especially those that feature Buddha’s footprints or relics.