Land Transport Dept rules out Chinese firms taking over Thai bus operators

A source from the department stated that the law does not allow the transfer of bus operation licenses between firms, as the department approves licenses for operators on a case-by-case basis.

Moreover, the source added that the land transport law stipulates that bus operation firms must be owned by Thais, or their majority shareholders must be Thai nationals. The law requires that at least 51% of the registered capital of bus operators belong to Thai citizens.

There have been reports that some Thai bus operators are concerned that Chinese vehicle manufacturers and bus operators are taking over failed bus firms in Thailand.