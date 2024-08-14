Speed limit on Din Daeng Tollway increased to 100 km/h

The speed limit on Highway No 31, also known as the Din Daeng Tollway, has been raised from a maximum 80 kilometres/hour to 100 km/h, the government’s Public Relations Department has announced.

The highway runs from Din Daeng district in Bangkok to the National Memorial Monument in Pathum Thani province.

The department said the move to increase the speed limit, proposed by the Transport Ministry, was approved by the Cabinet and subsequently the Office of the Council of State, which allowed the ministry to amend its regulations.

The new speed limit for each type of vehicle on this route is as follows:

1. Vehicles with more than 15 seats or weighing over 2,200 kilograms: maximum 80 km/h (currently 60 km/h)

2. Tow trucks and small 4-wheel vehicles: maximum 65 km/h (currently 45 km/h)

3. School bus: maximum 80 km/h (currently 60 km/h)

4. Vehicles other than no. 1-3: maximum 100 km/h (currently 80 km/h)

The regulation also mandates vehicles in the rightmost lane to use a minimum speed of 90 km/h provided there are no traffic or visibility limitations, obstacles on the road, or other difficulties.

The department added that the concessionaire has been instructed to install traffic signs indicating the new speed limit on the highway.