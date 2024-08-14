Banks set to connect to Thang Rath app for digital handout

All banks are ready to connect to the open-loop payment system of the Thang Rath application, which will be used to disburse 10,000-baht digital payments to eligible Thais under the government’s digital wallet scheme, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday.

While updating the progress of the scheme, which started the registration on August 1, Chai said the Thai Bankers Association has reported that all banks are ready to cooperate with the government in linking to the open-loop payment system of the Thang Rath app.

Chai said the association has tasked its Payment System Office to work with chief information officers of each bank in coordinating with the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), which developed the application, to ensure a clear understanding of the architecture of the open-loop payment system.

“The association is confident that the linking of the payment system will be complete within the schedule,” said Chai.

The spokesperson also warned the public not to believe fake news claiming that registering for digital money on Thang Rath application will make their personal information vulnerable to leakage.

“The Digital Economy and Society Ministry insists that the Thang Rath app has been developed by the DGA to help the public get access to government services quickly and safely. The application is secure, transparent, and fully verifiable,” said Chai.

For latest official updates on Thang Rath app, visit www.dga.or.th or call (02) 612 6060.