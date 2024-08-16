Thai-Chinese high-speed railway 36% behind schedule

The first phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway running from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima province is currently 71.36% complete, but around 36.39% behind its scheduled opening in 2028, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reported on Thursday.

The 873-kilometre rail link megaproject, estimated to cost 341 billion baht, has been plagued by delays caused by financing disputes between the two countries. The construction on Thailand’s part began in 2017, followed by years of delays.

The first phase covers a distance of 253 km from the capital to the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, comprising 14 work contracts with an estimated total budget of 179.41 billion baht, Anan Nimphodaeng, deputy governor of SRT, said.

However, the railway authority has had to adjust the draft plan for contract no.3-5, covering the distance from Khok Kruat to Nakhon Ratchasima stations, switching from a ground-level track to an elevated track over a distance of 7.85 km, he said.

The change, expected to cost an additional 2.05 billion baht, aims to minimise the impacts on surrounding communities and facilitate future land development, Anan explained.

He added that the additional funding required is still within the limit of the total budget approved for this phase, of which about 10.86 billion baht remains.

The SRT expects the change to be approved by its board and the Transport Ministry in September.