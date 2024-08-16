BMA installs AI CCTV cameras to tackle traffic violations

According to an official statement released on Friday, the BMA has commenced operation of an AI-enhanced CCTV camera system. This new system targets those who violate traffic laws, particularly motorcyclists driving on pavements. The AI cameras are linked to a centralised system, enabling 24-hour monitoring and immediate identification of vehicle registrations.

The statement elaborated that the AI technology integrates with the existing CCTV network to monitor those violating the rule by riding on pavements. This marks a significant shift from the previous approach, which relied on Bangkok municipal officials to apprehend offenders in person. The new system addresses potential transparency issues and reduces the demand for human resources.

With clear evidence provided by the AI system, the process of identifying offenders and issuing fines becomes more efficient and impartial. The fine for driving on pavements remains at 2,000 baht. A key advantage of the AI-based processing system is that it eliminates the need for municipal officials to manually monitor footage. They can instead utilise technology to improve behaviour and alter public consciousness, the BMA said.

The initiative to combat driving on pavements has been launched in 15 pilot areas across Bangkok – Phya Thai, Ratchathewi, Yan Nawa, Bang Sue, Don Mueang, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Lat Krabang, Minburi, Thonburi, Khlong San, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Khun Thian, and Din Daeng.