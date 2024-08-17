IEAT wants new PM to put investment at the top of national agenda

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) wants Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra to continue pushing investment promotion policies like many of the past premiers, suggesting that now is the “crucial time” to make investment one of the top items on the national agenda.

“Thailand is at a critical stage in investment promotion. Without the government's continued support, we risk losing competitiveness in the global market,” IEAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Friday.

The new PM should include investment policies on the national agenda, he added.

Yuthasak said the change of PM following the removal of Srettha Thavisin this week would not affect investors’ confidence, adding that the IEAT has maintained similar policies in administration of industrial estate nationwide over the past governments, with focus on improving industrial efficiency and competitiveness in the global arena.

The governor expressed confidence that after the election of the new PM on Friday, the Cabinet would be formed in less than a month, and the new administration would continue seamlessly with the economic and investment promotion policies.

“The IEAT also wants the new government to focus on fast tracking the green economy, as modern investors have high demand for green areas and facilities that require adjustments to existing regulations and urban planning,” he said.

Yuthasak added that the authority would continue to work on the land bridge project as one of the responsible agencies, as the mega-project had the potential to bring in large amounts of foreign investment and further boost Thailand’s capability as a logistics hub in the region.