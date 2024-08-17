Thailand keeping a close watch on Mpox amid increasing cases globally

The commitment came after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the Mpox outbreak earlier this week, following a surge in cases across the African continent. The situation has worsened in recent months, with countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo reporting thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths due to the clade 1b strain.

Thailand has recorded a total of 827 Mpox cases since January 2022, with all cases attributed to the less severe clade 2. However, health officials remain vigilant, emphasising the importance of preventing the spread of any variant within the country.

To bolster its defences, the department has implemented stringent screening procedures for travellers arriving from affected regions. These measures include health declarations, temperature checks, and isolation for individuals exhibiting symptoms consistent with Mpox. Travellers are also encouraged to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they develop a rash or other concerning symptoms.

While acknowledging the reasons for alarm, department acting director-general Dr Thongchai Kiratihatayakorn stressed that Thailand was well-prepared to handle an Mpox outbreak. The public has been advised to maintain good hygiene practices, avoid crowded places, and seek medical advice if they experience symptoms.

The department said that while vigilance was necessary, there was no reason for public panic because of Thailand's robust control measures.