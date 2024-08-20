Driver of jet ski that fatally injured two vows to enter monkhood

An actor in a Thai series announced on Monday that he will never drive a jet ski again following a fatal accident on the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province last weekend.
Shindanai “QP” Saelim also vowed to enter his monkhood to make a merit for two victims who died after his jet ski carrying his friend and her mother crashed into a long-tail boat with two persons on board.
The accident took place near Wat Bang Krachao Nok in Samut Prakan province at around 9pm on Saturday (August 17). The actor’s friend and her mother were injured and were sent to Bangpakok Hospital Samut Prakan for treatment.
However, the driver and passenger on the long-tail boat - Prayoon (64) and Parichat (44) – were tossed into the water by the collision. Their bodies were discovered at 3am on Sunday (August 18).
Shindanai and his father visited Phrapradaeng Police Station to hear charges from relevant agencies on Monday.
The Marine Department in Samut Prakan province fined 10,000 baht on Shindanai for riding a jet ski with two other people. The department will later charge the actor for not having a boat driving licence, which could result in up to six months imprisonment and up to 10,000 baht fine.
The police also said Shindanai will face criminal charges for careless action resulting in death, with legal action to follow once the results of a boat inspection come in.
Shindanai expressed condolences to victims’ families, saying that poor visibility and lack of lighting contributed to the accident. He also stressed that he had not been drinking and would have done anything to avoid the accident.
“Had I seen it [long-tail boat], I would not have allowed the accident to happen,” he said, adding that he wants to enter the monkhood to make a merit for victims and alleviate suffering for their families.
In addition to vowing to stay away from jet skis for life, he warned others to be careful while driving their vehicles at night.
The actor’s father also expressed deep regrets, saying that he had put all his effort into searching for two victims on the long-tail boat after the accident. He vowed to attend the funeral of the long-tail boat driver in Samut Sakhon, while asking society to forgive his son.