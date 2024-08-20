Driver of jet ski that fatally injured two vows to enter monkhood

An actor in a Thai series announced on Monday that he will never drive a jet ski again following a fatal accident on the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province last weekend.

Shindanai “QP” Saelim also vowed to enter his monkhood to make a merit for two victims who died after his jet ski carrying his friend and her mother crashed into a long-tail boat with two persons on board.

The accident took place near Wat Bang Krachao Nok in Samut Prakan province at around 9pm on Saturday (August 17). The actor’s friend and her mother were injured and were sent to Bangpakok Hospital Samut Prakan for treatment.

However, the driver and passenger on the long-tail boat - Prayoon (64) and Parichat (44) – were tossed into the water by the collision. Their bodies were discovered at 3am on Sunday (August 18).