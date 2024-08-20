Fitch Ratings airs stability concerns after Paetongtarn appointment

Thailand's Parliament swiftly approved Paetongtarn as the new prime minister on Sunday, highlighting the nation's ongoing political volatility. Paetongtarn, who received royal endorsement on August 18, is set to take the helm after a series of dramatic political developments.

The appointment comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed the previous leader, Srettha Thavisin, for ethics violations related to a Cabinet appointment. In a separate ruling, the court also disbanded the Move Forward Party, which had won the most seats in the 2023 election, citing constitutional breaches linked to its attempts to amend the lèse majesté law.

The new prime minister, supported by 319 members of the 500-seat lower house, is expected largely to adhere to the policy positions of Srettha’s administration. The Pheu Thai Party (PTP) remains the dominant force within the ruling coalition.

"We see the risk of delays to the budget for the financial year ending September 2025 (FY25) as low – the bill had been set for second and third readings in the lower house over the next month, before being sent for Senate and royal approval," Fitch’s statement said.

One key focus will be the fate of the digital wallet scheme, a significant cash transfer programme estimated to cost about 2.4% of GDP over two fiscal years. The new PM has indicated that the government will further study this initiative, leaving open the possibility of cancellation, adjustments, or delays.