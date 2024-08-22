MPC maintaining policy rate at 2.5% ‘a surprising move’: FTI

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has expressed surprise at the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on Wednesday to maintain the policy interest rate at 2.5% per annum.

MPC secretary-general Piti Disyatat said the committee voted 6 to 1 to retain the current policy “as it sees the Thai economy on track to recovery”.

FTI chairman Kriangkrai Thiennukul disagreed, pointing out that the global economy is still in a downward trend and central banks of several countries have started lowering their policy rate.

“The Thai economy is still sluggish due to high household debts. It needs stimulation by increasing purchasing power and reducing costs of entrepreneurs, ideally by reducing the interest rate on loans,” he said.

Kriangkrai added that the Thai private sector has been hoping to see a lower policy rate in the second half of 2024, especially SMEs that need immediate financial support to keep their business afloat and capable of combatting the influx of ultra cheap imports.