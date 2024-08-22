Thai military, police respond to sudden heavy flooding in North

The Defence Ministry ordered military units to quickly provide help to people hit by sudden flooding in the North of Thailand, as it vowed to ensure seamless operations during the transition to the new government.
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Thursday that military units nationwide have been instructed to stand ready to respond to natural disasters immediately. In case of emergencies, he said, the central command will issue urgent orders in line with the latest situation.
“The top priority for all units is to fix problems faced by the public as soon as possible,” he said.
Sutin also told the public to rest assured that the military’s rescue and aid operations will not be affected by the fact that the new Cabinet has not yet been finalised.
Pol Colonel Pornsak Laorujiralai, acting commander of the Marine Police Division, said on Thursday that all marine police units in the North have dispatched boats to patrol flooded areas and provide necessary aid to locals.
He said a marine police station in Chiang Rai province last night received a call for an emergency evacuation at a community located near Lai Ngao intersection in Wiang Kaen district, after water levels rose quickly and trapped some 10 people inside a building.
Pornsak said all the victims were shifted to safety thanks to a coordinated effort among police officers and volunteers.
The Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday that seven provinces in the North and Northeast were hit by floods, namely Lampang, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Phetchabun and Udon Thani.
Meanwhile, the National Water Resources Office on Thursday issued an urgent warning of possible flash flooding in 12 provinces in the North from Saturday. They are Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.