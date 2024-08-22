Thai military, police respond to sudden heavy flooding in North

The Defence Ministry ordered military units to quickly provide help to people hit by sudden flooding in the North of Thailand, as it vowed to ensure seamless operations during the transition to the new government.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Thursday that military units nationwide have been instructed to stand ready to respond to natural disasters immediately. In case of emergencies, he said, the central command will issue urgent orders in line with the latest situation.

“The top priority for all units is to fix problems faced by the public as soon as possible,” he said.

Sutin also told the public to rest assured that the military’s rescue and aid operations will not be affected by the fact that the new Cabinet has not yet been finalised.