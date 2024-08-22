Police bust three foreign gangs operating from Thailand

Panthana said the arrest was made at a rented house in Chonburi following a request from the Chinese embassy in Bangkok.

The three Chinese suspects were identified as Chang, Xu Jiang and Xu.

Panthana said the embassy sought help from the immigration police to locate and arrest Xu, 47, on charges of public fraud and operating an online gambling den. The two other suspects were found with Xu during the raid.

Panthana said the three Chinese had used Vanuatu passports to enter Thailand to avoid detection.

In the third case, the immigration police arrested eight South Korean men at a rented condo room in Bangkok’s Ekamai area on suspicion of running a call-centre gang to deceive their South Korean compatriots. They had started renting the room on July 1.

They said they were hired to deceive South Koreans back home to invest in a fake bank and they would be paid commissions from the amounts invested by the victims.

They were charged with working without a permit and their visas revoked. Some of them were also wanted in South Korea on fraud charges, Panthana said.



