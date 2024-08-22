No survivors found after small plane crash in Bang Pakong mangrove forest

It was reported that the aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C208 with registration HSSKR, operated by Thai Flying Service Co., Ltd., flight TFT209, was carrying five passengers, two flight attendants, and two pilots. The plane departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.46pm on Thursday, August 22, with its destination set for Trat Airport.
Shortly afterward, the aircraft lost contact with Bangkok Approach on frequency 122.35 MHz at 2.57pm, at a position 18.7 nautical miles southeast (BEARING 116/18.7 NM). Information later emerged on social media that the plane had crashed near Wat Khao Din in Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province.
After receiving the crash report at 3.30pm, rescue teams arrived at the scene and found the wreckage of the small plane scattered and submerged in mud, with a skid mark about 100 meters long. Only a suitcase, which belonged to a foreign woman, and some baby items were found. Rescue teams began searching for survivors and the bodies of victims around the area.
Police cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents as aviation fuel was found leaking into the surrounding waters.
At 5pm, Chonlathi Youngtrong, the Governor of Chachoengsao Province, oversaw the operation to recover the wreckage and deployed backhoes to dig and clear the waterway at the crash site. The teams had to work against time due to overcast skies and the approaching high tide at around 8pm, which could flood the area further.
At 7.40pm, the backhoe unearthed human remains at the crash site, along with various belongings, including suitcases, airplane seats, and passengers' documents. The search for the missing victims continued, as did efforts to locate the plane's black box, believed to be submerged underwater beneath the wreckage, to determine the cause of the crash.
One witness reported hearing a loud explosion before the plane crashed into the forest, with debris hitting a nearby house.
The names of the nine people on board are as follows:
Chang Jing Jing, 12 years old
Chang Jing, 43 years old
Tang Yu, 42 years old
Yin Jin Fang, 45 years old
Yin Hang, 13 years old
Napak Jeerasiri, 35 years old
Siriyupa Arunathit, 26 years old
Pornsak Totap, 30 years old, co-pilot
Capt. Anucha Dejapirakchon, 61 years old, pilot