No survivors found after small plane crash in Bang Pakong mangrove forest

After receiving the crash report at 3.30pm, rescue teams arrived at the scene and found the wreckage of the small plane scattered and submerged in mud, with a skid mark about 100 meters long. Only a suitcase, which belonged to a foreign woman, and some baby items were found. Rescue teams began searching for survivors and the bodies of victims around the area.

Police cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents as aviation fuel was found leaking into the surrounding waters.

At 5pm, Chonlathi Youngtrong, the Governor of Chachoengsao Province, oversaw the operation to recover the wreckage and deployed backhoes to dig and clear the waterway at the crash site. The teams had to work against time due to overcast skies and the approaching high tide at around 8pm, which could flood the area further.