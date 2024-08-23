Ex-PM Thaksin lays out 14-point plan to fix economy

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday proposed a 14-point strategy to improve Thailand’s sluggish economy in his first public speech since returning to Thailand after 17 years abroad.

He was speaking at a dinner talk event "Vision for Thailand 2024", hosted by Nation Group on August 22 at Siam Paragon Hall in Bangkok and attended by politicians, diplomats and investors.

"Today our economy cannot fall any lower, and we need to lift it up quickly,” the former premier said in his keynote speech.

“Management of various problems has been done without leadership. Both the government and private sectors have been working separately, each seeking their own success, forgetting about the country’s wellbeing and how we can develop for the common good,” he said.

Thaksin went on to say that Thailand is currently in a debt trap, and suggested that the government’s debt problems can be fixed by raising GDP. Meanwhile, household debts, over 90% of which are from housing and auto loans, can be addressed by discussions with financial institutes.

"When I was the Prime Minister, I invited the Thai Bankers’ Association to discuss the possibility of the government purchasing and managing debts, which had been done before. This allowed the public to manage and reduce their debts, similar to how debt reduction for businesses was handled."