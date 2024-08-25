Residents of 11 provinces along banks of Chao Phraya warned of rising water

The Royal Irrigation Department has warned people living on the banks of Chao Phraya River in 11 provinces downstream from Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat to prepare for possible overflowing of the river, as the department had to speed up the release of water.

Department acting director-general Dej Lekwichai issued a statement on Saturday to the governors of 11 Chao Phraya basin provinces to warn residents on the river bank to be prepared for rising water.

The 11 provinces are: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok.