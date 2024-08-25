Worker falls to death from fifth floor; friend claims he sleep-walked

Police took a worker in for interrogation after he claimed his friend fell to his death from the fifth floor of a shophouse building while sleepwalking.
Police were alerted of the death on Sunday morning. The deceased was not identified.
The incident happened at a row of five-floor shophouses that was modified as a factory on Tri Petch Road in Wang Burapha subdistrict of Phra Nakhon district in Bangkok.
The worker was found dead on a wall at the back of the building. He apparently fell from a window on the fifth floor that was left open.
The victim was a lathe operator, and the employer said the man stayed on the fifth floor with his close friend.
The employer told police that the man reportedly often walked in his sleep.
The employer ruled out suicide, saying the worker was lively and had no known issues that might cause him to feel depressed.
The dead man’s friend was taken to the Phra Nakhon police station for questioning late Sunday morning.