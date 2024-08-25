Worker falls to death from fifth floor; friend claims he sleep-walked

Police took a worker in for interrogation after he claimed his friend fell to his death from the fifth floor of a shophouse building while sleepwalking.

Police were alerted of the death on Sunday morning. The deceased was not identified.

The incident happened at a row of five-floor shophouses that was modified as a factory on Tri Petch Road in Wang Burapha subdistrict of Phra Nakhon district in Bangkok.

The worker was found dead on a wall at the back of the building. He apparently fell from a window on the fifth floor that was left open.

The victim was a lathe operator, and the employer said the man stayed on the fifth floor with his close friend.