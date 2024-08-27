Thailand’s unemployment hits 2-year high at 1.07%

Thailand’s unemployment rate in the second quarter of this year has hit the highest level in two years at 1.07%, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said.

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, told the press on Tuesday that the rate of unemployment in the second quarter had risen to 1.07% from 1.06% in the same period last year.

This marks the highest rate since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The NESDC found that the number of employed Thais had dropped by 0.4% to 39.5 million in the second quarter compared to the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to the 5% drop in jobs in the agricultural industry, though employment outside agriculture had risen by 1.5%.