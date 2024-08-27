Death toll from Bangkok bootleg liquor rises to 4

The number of people killed from drinking bootleg liquor spiked with methyl alcohol rose to four on Tuesday morning, the Public Health Ministry said.
Somsak Thepsutin, the caretaker public health minister, said the Nopparat Rajthannee Hospital reported that as of 9am on Tuesday, a total of 33 have come forward to receive treatment for methanol intoxication since August 19.
He said four patients had succumbed to the poisoning, while eight had been discharged. One patient is still in critical condition, Somsak said.
Meanwhile, 15 patients are on ventilators, 22 had to undergo kidney dialysis and 21 complained of blurred vision.
Somsak said two patients had only come forward on Tuesday, three days after drinking the spiked bootleg liquor. He said they were worried that they would be arrested for buying the illicit beverage.
However, their condition worsened on Monday and after they suffered breathing difficulties, they decided to rush to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
Somsak said anybody who has consumed herbal liquor bought at any of the 18 locations announced by the Bangkok
Metropolitan Administration (BMA) should see a doctor immediately without worrying about being arrested.
The BMA issued a warning, urging anyone who experiences dizziness or blurred vision after consuming herbal liquor to seek medical attention immediately. The spiked herbal liquor was sold in 18 locations in Bangkok’s six districts, namely Minburi, Klong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Nong Chok and Khan Na Yao.
The BMA said vendors of herbal liquor at the 18 locations very likely bought the drink from the same maker – a woman identified as Jeh Pu or Sister Pu. She has reportedly told police that she bought the bootleg liquor from two brothers without knowing that it was tainted with methanol.