Death toll from Bangkok bootleg liquor rises to 4

The number of people killed from drinking bootleg liquor spiked with methyl alcohol rose to four on Tuesday morning, the Public Health Ministry said.

Somsak Thepsutin, the caretaker public health minister, said the Nopparat Rajthannee Hospital reported that as of 9am on Tuesday, a total of 33 have come forward to receive treatment for methanol intoxication since August 19.

He said four patients had succumbed to the poisoning, while eight had been discharged. One patient is still in critical condition, Somsak said.