Ang Thong, Phayao residents warned of water release from dam

The Royal Irrigation Department announced on Wednesday that the Chao Phraya Dam is gradually increasing water drainage to deal with an increase in water level amid the rainfall in the North.
The water drainage adjustment would raise the water level on Phong Pheng canal in Ang Thong, as well as the Noi River and Bang Ban canals in Ayutthaya, to 1.50 metres.
“Residents living near rivers should monitor the water situation closely,” the department said, adding that it would provide periodic updates on water levels.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is monitoring the flood situation in the capital closely, confirming that the situation would not be as bad as in 2011 when 12.8 million people were affected with total damage of 1.44 trillion baht.
He said the flood situation in Bangkok was not worrisome as the water storage at Sirikit and Bhumibol dams were 70% and 44%, respectively. Water from moderate rain in the capital on Tuesday night took only half an hour to recede, he added.
However, Chadchart admitted that he was concerned about heavy rains in the North. He pointed out that heavy rains in Nan province would increase the water levels on the Yom and Nan rivers, which connect to the Chao Phraya River.
“We should be watchful about the rains the most,” he said, adding that officials had already prepared for possible floods, such as by dredging canals and drainage pipes, and strengthening embankments.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding from August 16 to 27 killed 22 people and injured 19 others in 13 provinces.
As many as 33,597 households in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Udon Thani, Rayong, Phuket, Yala and Nakhon Si Thammarat were affected by the floods.