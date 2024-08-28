Ang Thong, Phayao residents warned of water release from dam

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is monitoring the flood situation in the capital closely, confirming that the situation would not be as bad as in 2011 when 12.8 million people were affected with total damage of 1.44 trillion baht.

He said the flood situation in Bangkok was not worrisome as the water storage at Sirikit and Bhumibol dams were 70% and 44%, respectively. Water from moderate rain in the capital on Tuesday night took only half an hour to recede, he added.

However, Chadchart admitted that he was concerned about heavy rains in the North. He pointed out that heavy rains in Nan province would increase the water levels on the Yom and Nan rivers, which connect to the Chao Phraya River.

“We should be watchful about the rains the most,” he said, adding that officials had already prepared for possible floods, such as by dredging canals and drainage pipes, and strengthening embankments.