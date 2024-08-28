How a thrifty noodle seller is going for the gold

Rangsan, an owner of Hong Te wonton noodle shop in a village near Chaeng Wattana Road, Pak Kret district, has become well-known among netizens for wearing flashy gold necklaces and bracelets while working.

Many netizens dubbed him “Sia Cake” in response to his love of gold ornaments.

Rangsan told the press on Wednesday that he was concerned as to why the Revenue Department had to inspect an ordinary noodle retailer who wears gold ornaments. He said that he had earned the money honestly.