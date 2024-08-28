How a thrifty noodle seller is going for the gold

Rangsan, an owner of Hong Te wonton noodle shop in a village near Chaeng Wattana Road, Pak Kret district, has become well-known among netizens for wearing flashy gold necklaces and bracelets while working.
Many netizens dubbed him “Sia Cake” in response to his love of gold ornaments.
Rangsan told the press on Wednesday that he was concerned as to why the Revenue Department had to inspect an ordinary noodle retailer who wears gold ornaments. He said that he had earned the money honestly.
Rangsan explained that he spent around 80,000 baht from selling land to his elder sister to buy some gold ornaments. He said he had saved money from selling noodles over the past 32 years to purchase more ornaments until he acquired a total of 25 baht weight (375 grams) for 1 million baht.
He further explained that he saved 1,000 baht in profits every day from selling noodles without spending them. He added that he avoided buying luxury coffee brands and cooked food with his family at home.
“I saved up my money to buy a big gold necklace because it encourages me to continue working,” he said.
When asked about his recent announcement to purchase gold weighing 100 baht (1.5 kg) to fulfil his dream, Rangsan confirmed that he was saving money for it. He added that a gold retailer had asked him to promote her gold shop after seeing his possession of gold ornaments.
Meanwhile, lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet of Justice-seeking Advocacy Network said there was nothing to worry about the Revenue Department’s move because profits from selling wonton noodles was around 2,000 baht daily.
He did not expect Rangsan’s income to exceed 1,800,000 baht annually, adding that the wonton noodle retailer sometimes faced loss.
“I have seen Sia Cake since childhood,” he said, adding that he walks by Rangsan’s noodle stall every day and knows that the retailer is very thrifty.
He said he would allow the Revenue Department to inspect Rangsan as part of the department’s process, adding that the retailer should not panic after reading news reports.