AOT’s new master plan aims to make Suvarnabhumi regional hub in 5 years

The agency is set to open bidding for the expansion of the building on the east side this December, he said.

The new master plan (2025-2035) aims to position Thailand as a regional aviation hub, targeting a global ranking within the top 20 within five years, in line with the government's ambitious policy.

The progress came following a review of the new 10-year Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Master Plan (2025-2035), which the agency hopes to complete by 2025.

He then went over the details of the initial master plan.

AOT will invest a total of over 159 billion baht. The goal is to accommodate up to 150 million passengers annually.

AOT is pushing for the development of the East Expansion Terminal with a budget of approximately 9 billion baht, based on its current capacity of 60 million passengers per year.

The East Expansion will be the first project put up for bidding by AOT, as the design has been completed and is currently being proposed to the board of directors. The auction is expected to begin in December.

Construction will take approximately two years, with completion scheduled for 2027, increasing capacity by 15 million passengers per year.

The West Expansion project will cost around 9 billion baht, while the South Expansion project will take around 14 months to be designed, whereas Runway 4 will take approximately 10 months.