Thai husbands are the ‘most unfaithful’ in the world

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 04, 2024

World of Statistics offers global overview of cheating men

Married Thai men are reportedly the most unfaithful in the world, with 56% cheating on their spouses, according to World of Statistics data published on September 1.

In an X post, World of Statistics (@stats_feed) said the percentage of cheating married men by country was as follows

  • Thailand 56%
  • Denmark 46%
  • Italy 45%
  • France 43%
  • Germany 40%
  • United States 39%
  • Brazil 38%
  • United Kingdom 36%
  • Russia 35%
  • Argentina 34%
  • Switzerland 33%
  • Sweden 32%
  • Japan 31%
  • Netherlands 30%
  • Spain 29%
  • Norway 28%
  • Australia 27%
  • India 25%
  • Mexico 24%
  • South Korea 23%
  • Canada 22%
  • Chile 21%
  • Nigeria 21%
  • South Africa 20%
  • Indonesia 19%
  • Israel 19%
  • New Zealand 18%
  • China 18%
  • Turkey 17%
  • Poland 17%
  • Belgium 16%
  • Ireland 15%
  • Portugal 15%
  • Singapore 14%
  • Malaysia 14%
  • Greece 13%
  • Hungary 13%
  • Philippines 12%
  • Vietnam 11%
  • Egypt 10%

World of Statistics noted that this ranking should be considered a general overview rather than an exact measurement, as the data varies greatly depending on the source and methodology.

It listed the sources as various studies on sexual behaviour and infidelity rates from academic journals and reputable surveys, surveys conducted by organisations like Durex, which have published global studies on sexual habits, and reports and articles from news outlets that cover social behavior and trends.

A research by the American Psychological Association found that 20-40% of divorces are caused by an affair. The discovery of an affair may trigger a divorce, but there were likely problems in the marriage before the affair. When marital problems are not addressed, unhappy spouses may turn to someone outside the relationship, the study suggested.

The study also found that men are less likely than women to divorce when there is an affair: 61% of men who cheated are still married, while 34% are separated or divorced. But only 44% of women who have cheated are still married, and 47% are divorced or separated.

