Thai husbands are the ‘most unfaithful’ in the world

World of Statistics noted that this ranking should be considered a general overview rather than an exact measurement, as the data varies greatly depending on the source and methodology.

It listed the sources as various studies on sexual behaviour and infidelity rates from academic journals and reputable surveys, surveys conducted by organisations like Durex, which have published global studies on sexual habits, and reports and articles from news outlets that cover social behavior and trends.

A research by the American Psychological Association found that 20-40% of divorces are caused by an affair. The discovery of an affair may trigger a divorce, but there were likely problems in the marriage before the affair. When marital problems are not addressed, unhappy spouses may turn to someone outside the relationship, the study suggested.

The study also found that men are less likely than women to divorce when there is an affair: 61% of men who cheated are still married, while 34% are separated or divorced. But only 44% of women who have cheated are still married, and 47% are divorced or separated.