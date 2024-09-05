Samut Songkhram residents sue firm over blackchin infestation

He said the situation worsened in 2016 and 2017, and they filed complaints with the government and several state agencies, but to no avail.

Hence, he said, the locals had no option but to file a class-action lawsuit against the company they believe is responsible for the infestation.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs demand compensation for their slump in income from fishing and raising fish and shrimp, as well as compensation for the violation of local people’s rights to use natural resources. The lawsuit also asked the court to rehabilitate the province’s ecology, Panya added.

Panya said the compensation being demanded can be classified into two parts:

- Compensation for local fish and shrimp farmers: They are demanding compensation at the rate of 10,000 baht per rai of farmland per year for seven years from 2017 to 2024.

They are also demanding compensation for the violation of their right to use natural resources at the rate of 50,000 baht per person.

There are 1,000 farmers and 27,000 rai of fish and shrimp farms, so CPF will need to pay a compensation of 1.98 billion baht.

- Compensation for local fishermen: They are demanding that CPF make up for their loss of income at the rate of 500 baht a day or 182,500 baht per year for seven years from 2017 to 2024.

They also demand compensation for violating the right to use natural resources at the rate of 50,000 baht per person.

In this case, the total compensation CPF will be required to pay is 504.45 million baht.

Meanwhile, the Lawyers Council of Thailand has filed a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court against 18 defendants, including government agencies and officials on behalf of 54 Samut Songkhram residents.

Among the agencies and officials being sued are the Fisheries Department and its director-general, the Agriculture Ministry and minister, Interior Ministry and minister, and the Finance Ministry.

