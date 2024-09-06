Discover the secrets of Thai cuisine with ‘Tom Yum Planet’

The game, devised in partnership with “Dev: A by Kantana”, will be available on the Sandbox Game platform.

At a press conference on Friday, DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the game aims to showcase Thai food, particularly the iconic tom yum kung, to a global audience through an immersive and interactive experience.

Players embark on a culinary adventure, learning about Thai ingredients, cooking processes and the Thai SELECT logo, which certifies authentic Thai food products.

“The game combines puzzle-solving, ingredient gathering and cooking challenges to create a fun and engaging experience. By playing the game, players will not only learn about Thai cuisine but also have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes," he said.

The Sandbox Game, meanwhile, is a decentralised platform that allows players to create, own and trade digital assets. By leveraging this technology, “Tom Yum Planet" offers a unique way to experience Thai culture.

"This game is a strategic move to reach new target groups and promote Thai cuisine globally. It aligns with the government's policy of supporting creative industries and leveraging soft power to drive economic growth," he added.

"Tom Yum Planet: The Secrets of Authentic Flavor" will be available to players from Sunday.

