SMEs want Thai govt to focus on sufficiency economy, avoid populist policies

The Federation of Thai SMEs has urged the new government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to focus less on populist policies and more on following the sufficiency economy philosophy to ensure sustainable development.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises want to see economic policies that do not focus on free handouts but rather on creating change through the sufficiency economy philosophy applied to public administration, using knowledge in conjunction with ethics,” Sangchai Theerakulwanich, federation president said on Friday.

He underscored that the new government should help build self-reliance among the people, managing the country's budget to ensure sufficiency and maximise national benefits. He also advised using a people-centric approach in managing the economy, society, environment and culture to ensure a sustainable development.