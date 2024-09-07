Student fund raises loan limit and extends repayment period

In a statement released on Saturday, SLF manager Chainarong Katchapanan said that the fund's board of directors had approved the expansion of the loan framework for the 2024 academic year. The move aims to provide greater educational opportunities to students and alleviate the financial burden on borrowers.

The loan amount has been increased from 48.344 billion baht to 51.278 billion baht, while the number of eligible students has been raised from 769,009 to 837,009.

To further support borrowers, the SLF has extended the debt repayment period by 15 years and provided a 100% discount on suspended penalties to those who repay their loans.

"We are committed to helping students achieve their educational goals," said manager Chainarong. "By increasing the loan limit and extending the repayment terms, we hope to reduce the financial strain on borrowers and make education more accessible."

The SLF also expressed its gratitude to responsible borrowers who had consistently repaid their loans, enabling the fund to continue providing educational opportunities to future generations.