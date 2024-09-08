Isolated heavy rains forecast for most parts of Thailand on Sunday

The department said Yagi over the western of Vietnam had been downgraded from a typhoon to a severe tropical storm, and was expected to further weaken today.

Isolated heavy rains are forecast for Thailand, while isolated very heavy rains are possible in North, Northeast, East and South (west coast).

“People in these areas should beware of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands,” the department said.