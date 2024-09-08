Isolated heavy rains forecast for most parts of Thailand on Sunday

The department said Yagi over the western of Vietnam had been downgraded from a typhoon to a severe tropical storm, and was expected to further weaken today.
Isolated heavy rains are forecast for Thailand, while isolated very heavy rains are possible in North, Northeast, East and South (west coast).
“People in these areas should beware of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands,” the department said.
The department also predicts strong winds, leading to waves 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand and higher than three metres high during thundershowers.
Waves in the lower Gulf, meanwhile, are forecast to be one to two metres high and above two metres high during thundershowers.
“All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department said, adding that small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore today.
Weather forecast
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun provinces; Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius; Maximum temperature 32-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan provinces; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and strong winds mostly in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains with strong winds in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 31-34°C.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains with strong winds in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains with strong winds in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-32°C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains with strong winds; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 32-35°C.