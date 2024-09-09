4-pier link planned in Andaman Sea between Krabi, Phuket, Phang Nga

The Marine Department is being pushed to expedite the construction of four piers that will create an Andaman marine ring route and reduce travel time from Phuket to Krabi by an hour and a half.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Monday that her order was in line with the key policy of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who want to develop piers to ease goods and passenger transport.

Manaporn said the four piers, worth 740 million baht, will link the coasts of Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi, dubbed the Andaman triangle, which is crucial for the country’s economy. She said this new connection could serve as a key transport route for tourists in the future.