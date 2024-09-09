Tenant leaves behind shocking pile of garbage

A landlord in Chachoengsao was shocked to find a massive pile of garbage, nearly a metre high, left by a tenant who disappeared.

The tenant, a factory worker, had been one month behind in her rent and had been unresponsive to phone calls.

When Jeh Su (not her real name), forced open the door of the room in her apartment building in Tambon Bang Wua of Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district, she was overwhelmed by the stench and sight of the garbage.

The room was filled to the brim with empty bottles, plastic bags, clothes, paper and personal belongings.