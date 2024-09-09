Tenant leaves behind shocking pile of garbage

A landlord in Chachoengsao was shocked to find a massive pile of garbage, nearly a metre high, left by a tenant who disappeared.
The tenant, a factory worker, had been one month behind in her rent and had been unresponsive to phone calls.
When Jeh Su (not her real name), forced open the door of the room in her apartment building in Tambon Bang Wua of Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district, she was overwhelmed by the stench and sight of the garbage.
The room was filled to the brim with empty bottles, plastic bags, clothes, paper and personal belongings.
Jeh Su said the tenant had vanished without a trace and owed her a month’s rent. She said she plans to file a police complaint to recover the owed rent and the cost of cleaning the room, which was infested with cockroaches.
The landlord described the tenant as a beautiful woman who worked at a factory nearby. She said the factory worker had rented the room at the beginning of the year and had always been punctual with her rent until last month.
She said that when she came to speak to the tenant, she would never open the door wide enough for her to look inside, so she had no idea what state the room was in.
A neighbour said she often saw the tenant carry food into the room but never saw her carry garbage out of the room, so assumed she got rid of the trash late at night.