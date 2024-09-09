PM’s office revamped for Paetongtarn, Patcharawat’s pet fish relocated

The PM’s office at Government House has been renovated and ready to welcome Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who will move in after delivering her policy statement in Parliament on Thursday.

The old desk of her predecessor has been replaced with a new one and the furniture has been rearranged. Now, the desk faces the Command Building 1 instead of the Santi Maitree Building, like her predecessor Srettha Thavisin’s desk did.

Officials from the Premises, Vehicles and Security Division of the Cabinet Secretariat also replaced the curtains and carpets in the office.