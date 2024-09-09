PM’s office revamped for Paetongtarn, Patcharawat’s pet fish relocated

The PM’s office at Government House has been renovated and ready to welcome Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who will move in after delivering her policy statement in Parliament on Thursday.
The old desk of her predecessor has been replaced with a new one and the furniture has been rearranged. Now, the desk faces the Command Building 1 instead of the Santi Maitree Building, like her predecessor Srettha Thavisin’s desk did.
Officials from the Premises, Vehicles and Security Division of the Cabinet Secretariat also replaced the curtains and carpets in the office.
Meanwhile, the officials removed the belongings of former deputy PM Patcharawat Wongsuwan and got the office ready for Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, who also doubles as deputy premier.
The Palang Pracharath Party, which Patcharawat hails from, was kicked out of the coalition government and replaced by the Democrat Party.
Just before noon on Monday, workers from a private company came to the office to pick up Patcharawat’s arowana fish, which he had raised in the office.
Workers said the fish will be shifted to Patcharawat’s home in Soi Samsen 18 in Bangkok’s Dusit district. The fish is about four or five years old, they said.