Commerce Ministry launches 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in style

The event is jointly organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), in collaboration with The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (Public Organization) or GIT, and is supported by 16 key public and private organizations in the industry.
The fair is scheduled to take place between September 9-13, 2024, and occupies the entire G and LG levels (Halls 1-8) of the venue.
For more than 40 years, the Ministry of Commerce has consistently organized the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, providing a platform for entrepreneurs of all levels to meet and negotiate business deals on an international scale.
It is immensely gratifying to witness the significant growth of Bangkok Gems, becoming one of the top four global gems and jewellery trade shows that buyers from around the world, a must-attend event for buyers worldwide.
" This 70th edition of Bangkok Gems has received an overwhelming response, with over 1,100 companies from more than 20 countries exhibiting across 2,470 booths, occupying the entire G and LG levels. The fair expects to welcome around 40,000 visitors and to generate over 100 million US Dollars in trade value," said the Permanent Secretary.
Thailand's gems and jewellery exports are vital to the country's economy, with the country being a global trading hub for coloured gemstones and a leader in gem-cutting and enhancement techniques.
Vuttikrai highlighted the importance of the industry, stating, “The gems and jewellery industry consistently ranks among the top ten highest-revenue-generating export sectors for the country. Despite global economic slowdowns and various challenges, Thailand's gems and jewellery exports (excluding unwrought gold) have continued to grow. In 2023, the sector expanded by 8.40%. In the first seven months of 2024 alone, there was an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. Clearly, Bangkok Gems has been a key driver in establishing Thailand as a leading global hub for the gems and jewellery trade.”
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP, the main organizer of the event, added about the positive reception and future expansion plans: “We would like to invite everyone to experience the grandeur of the 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair. More than 50% of the showcased products are coloured gemstones. From the feedback of exhibitors and visitors at the 69th edition, with a satisfaction rate exceeding 95%, the fair is regarded as one of the best in the global gem and jewellery industry. Due to growing demand, we plan to expand the exhibition space by 2025, including the foyer area at the LG level and rearranging booth layouts to accommodate over 150 additional booths.”
Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director General of GIT, emphasized that "Bangkok Gems is not only a global trade platform but also a stage for building business partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and enhancing the industry's image through special and parallel events. Noteworthy zones include The New Faces zone featuring emerging entrepreneurs and designers from The Jewellers by DITP, the Smart Jewelers by GIT program, and over 60 entrepreneurs from Chanthaburi province, organized by the Provincial Commerce Office."
Other highlights include “The Spirit of Jewelry Making” exhibition showcasing Thai artisanship, a networking reception, and over 10 industry-related seminars covering both technical and market-related topics.
Sumed also introduced GIT’s special services, noting, “During the event, GIT will offer international-standard gem testing services with certifications issued within the event. This year, we have expanded our testing area to meet increased demand. Additionally, we are unveiling the innovative gems colour grading cabinet with LED light developed from our research project.
In 2023, Thailand’s gem and jewellery exports (excluding unwrought gold) reached a value of 8.658 billion USD, growing by 8.40%.
In the first seven months of 2024, exports amounted to 5.104 billion USD, a 6.7% increase compared to the same period last year.