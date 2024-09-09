Commerce Ministry launches 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in style

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP, the main organizer of the event, added about the positive reception and future expansion plans: “We would like to invite everyone to experience the grandeur of the 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair. More than 50% of the showcased products are coloured gemstones. From the feedback of exhibitors and visitors at the 69th edition, with a satisfaction rate exceeding 95%, the fair is regarded as one of the best in the global gem and jewellery industry. Due to growing demand, we plan to expand the exhibition space by 2025, including the foyer area at the LG level and rearranging booth layouts to accommodate over 150 additional booths.”

Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director General of GIT, emphasized that "Bangkok Gems is not only a global trade platform but also a stage for building business partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and enhancing the industry's image through special and parallel events. Noteworthy zones include The New Faces zone featuring emerging entrepreneurs and designers from The Jewellers by DITP, the Smart Jewelers by GIT program, and over 60 entrepreneurs from Chanthaburi province, organized by the Provincial Commerce Office."

Other highlights include “The Spirit of Jewelry Making” exhibition showcasing Thai artisanship, a networking reception, and over 10 industry-related seminars covering both technical and market-related topics.

Sumed also introduced GIT’s special services, noting, “During the event, GIT will offer international-standard gem testing services with certifications issued within the event. This year, we have expanded our testing area to meet increased demand. Additionally, we are unveiling the innovative gems colour grading cabinet with LED light developed from our research project.

In 2023, Thailand’s gem and jewellery exports (excluding unwrought gold) reached a value of 8.658 billion USD, growing by 8.40%.

In the first seven months of 2024, exports amounted to 5.104 billion USD, a 6.7% increase compared to the same period last year.