Six unfinished jobs of Bangkok governor Chadchart

It has been two years and four months since Chadchart Sittipunt took the helm as governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), carrying the hopes of nearly 1.4 million voters who entrusted him to change the capital for the better.

The Nation looks into six policies that Chadchart promised during the election but has yet to fulfil.

Settling Green Line debts

After years of court battles, BMA has yet to start paying the money owed to Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for operation and maintenance of the Green Line extensions. The Administrative Court in July ordered the city to pay the first portion of 11.75 billion baht in 180 days but the BMA is still not done looking into the legality of the O&M contract.

Chadchart had promised that the Green Line debts would be settled within one month of taking office to ensure no interruption to services.

Public transport improvement

Chadchart vowed to improve the quality of the overall public transport system and related facilities in the metropolitan areas. It is truly a Herculean task seeing that Bangkok has over 5,000 bus stops but only 600 of them have proper signage and lighting.

According to a BMA spokesman in May this year, the city has yet to install 500 digital bus stops as promised, while some 500 stops still need improvement.