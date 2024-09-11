Bangkok Port could become home to entertainment complex

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Manaporn Charoensri, deputy transport minister, clarified that the government has no intention of relocating Bangkok Port entirely. Instead, the focus is on improving the existing port to enhance water transportation and logistics systems.

The development plan aims to maximise efficiency and generate income from the port’s 2,353-rai (928-acre) area. This includes repurposing underutilised spaces for housing and commercial projects under the Smart Port Development Plan.

Addressing concerns about the proposed entertainment complex, Manaporn explained: “The Port of Bangkok is indeed one of the targets for this project, but it will not consume the entire area. The Port Authority of Thailand has existing plans to develop Bangkok Port as a Smart Port, including mixed-use commercial areas, more efficient transshipment, stadium construction, and relocating residents to high-rise buildings."

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the entertainment complex is just one aspect of the overall development strategy.