Man, 85, stranded atop tent in flooded district in Chiang Rai rescued

According to the “Mae Sai community” Facebook page, the elderly man, identified as Kaew, was evacuated to a safe zone by rescuers riding a jet ski.
Nation TV reporter Ittipat Pinrarod earlier said on his X that the elderly man was trapped on top of a red tent on Tuesday afternoon as he failed to escape the flooding because he was parking his vehicle at a relative's house.
Flooding in the North was triggered by storm Yagi, which caused the Sai River to burst its banks and flood several villages in Mae Sai district. Strong tides made the rescue efforts more difficult.
The villages that were affected by the Sai River overflowing included Ban Tham Pha Jom, Ban Koh Sai, Ban Mo Lung Chon, Ban Pham Kwai and Ban Muang Daeng.
The overflowing river also flooded the border market Sai Lom Joy Market.
Several celebrities are working on assisting flood victims. Thai actress Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee️️, who is also president of a foundation for assisting flood victims in the North, led her team to Chiang Rai on Tuesday to monitor the situation there.
Meanwhile social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang, announced on his Facebook page that he would deliver 400 boxes of relief supplies donated by Channel 3 news reporter Kanchai ‘Noom” Kamnerdploy to victims in Chiang Rai.