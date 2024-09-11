Paetongtarn to hold urgent meeting on flood relief tomorrow

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she will hold an urgent meeting with relevant government agencies on Thursday afternoon to send urgent aid to flood victims in Chiang Rai.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Pheu Thai Party head office on Wednesday morning, Paetongtarn said she was monitoring the Chiang Rai floods closely but could not issue any orders as prime minister before she delivers her policy statement to Parliament onThursday.
“But I have been informed by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai that the armed forces have dispatched troops to help the affected people,” she said.
The Constitution requires the government to deliver its policy statement to Parliament before it can start working.
Paetongtarn said she has been informed that two shelters have been set up in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district to house displaced relocated flood victims and a mobile kitchen has been set up to provide some 500 to 600 boxes of food three times a day.
The premier said she does not believe the prepared meals will be enough, so she will instruct government agencies to provide more ready-to-eat meals to the victims.
“After I have announced the policy tomorrow, I will be able to issue full instructions. Now, I’m gathering formation and have told everybody to be ready to implement measures,” she said.
She added that she had been informed that Mae Sai’s Wieng Pang Kham subdistrict was in the worst situation.
The floodwaters in the area were still torrential and barges could not be dispatched to help the victims. However, she said, government agencies were preparing necessary tools, including jet-ski personal watercraft to be deployed to help the victims. She reckoned some 9,000 families in the district were in trouble.
Meanwhile, Phumtham said the new government did not have the power to issue orders yet, but it was very concerned about the victims.
“The prime minister has assigned the PM’s secretary-general to call the heads of relevant government agencies concerned to attend an urgent meeting at Parliament tomorrow afternoon,” he said.
“The prime minister was informed that the flooding in Chiang Rai is severe and many people are stranded without food. Government agencies need to help them now.”
He added that the Defence Ministry had informed him that troops from the 37th Army Circle have been dispatched to help flood victims in Chiang Rai. Phumtham said the Defence permanent secretary had assured him that troops from the 2nd Army Area will also be stepping in to help.
Phumtham said the meeting on Thursday will also evaluate the situation and dispatch urgent assistance.