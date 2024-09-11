Paetongtarn to hold urgent meeting on flood relief tomorrow

She added that she had been informed that Mae Sai’s Wieng Pang Kham subdistrict was in the worst situation.

The floodwaters in the area were still torrential and barges could not be dispatched to help the victims. However, she said, government agencies were preparing necessary tools, including jet-ski personal watercraft to be deployed to help the victims. She reckoned some 9,000 families in the district were in trouble.

Meanwhile, Phumtham said the new government did not have the power to issue orders yet, but it was very concerned about the victims.

“The prime minister has assigned the PM’s secretary-general to call the heads of relevant government agencies concerned to attend an urgent meeting at Parliament tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

“The prime minister was informed that the flooding in Chiang Rai is severe and many people are stranded without food. Government agencies need to help them now.”

He added that the Defence Ministry had informed him that troops from the 37th Army Circle have been dispatched to help flood victims in Chiang Rai. Phumtham said the Defence permanent secretary had assured him that troops from the 2nd Army Area will also be stepping in to help.

Phumtham said the meeting on Thursday will also evaluate the situation and dispatch urgent assistance.



