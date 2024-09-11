Anutin puts Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai governors on high alert

The governors of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have been instructed to keep a close eye on the flood situation in their provinces and be ready to provide urgent help.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who doubles as deputy PM, said on Wednesday that the governors have been told to implement emergency disaster alleviation measures to prevent the loss of life and provide urgent aid.

Though the new Cabinet will deliver its policy statement to Parliament on Thursday, Anutin can still issue orders as he is still caretaker minister. He holds the same position in the new government.