Thailand courts Bollywood with film fest in Mumbai

The three-day event, which kicks off on Thursday, is being held at the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

The fest, held in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate General in Mumbai, the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information and the National Film Development Corporation, aims to promote Thai soft power and attract more Indian film studios to shoot in the country.

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, director-general of the department, said the Indian film market had a huge potential to generate income.

“In the first eight months of 2024, Thailand has already hosted 35 Indian film productions, with a total investment of over 265 million baht. This ranks Thailand as the second most popular filming destination for Indian films,” he said.

In addition to offering great locales, the department is also offering Indian filmmakers cash rebates of 15-20%, he said. This, he said, will encourage more studios to shoot in Thailand, which in turn will generate more jobs and income, promote Thailand’s soft power and showcase the country’s many beautiful locations.





